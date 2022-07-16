Sather Financial Group Inc Has $29.98 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4,549.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,789 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,374 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Adobe stock opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.36. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

