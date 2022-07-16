Sather Financial Group Inc Has $531,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 672.8% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $494.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

