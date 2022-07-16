Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $1.46 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 105.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 367,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.