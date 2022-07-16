SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $381.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

SBAC opened at $320.75 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.60 and a 200 day moving average of $331.10.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

