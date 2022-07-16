Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

