Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

