Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

