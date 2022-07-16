Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $672,023,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $202,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CP stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

