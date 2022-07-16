Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 5,209 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.43 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

