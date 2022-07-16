Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

