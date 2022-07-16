Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,001.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,202.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

