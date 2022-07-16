Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,390 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

