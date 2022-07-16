Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 36,643 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,643 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 164,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 106,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

