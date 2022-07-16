Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

