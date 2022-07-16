Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.51.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

