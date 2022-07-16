Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

