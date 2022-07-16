Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Scout24 Stock Up 0.7 %

G24 stock opened at €52.50 ($52.50) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($73.36). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.25.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

