Scry.info Hits Market Capitalization of $345,754.88 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $345,754.88 and approximately $25,237.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

