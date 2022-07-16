Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $178.02 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $178.02 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00209561 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00555399 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

