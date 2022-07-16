Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $178.02 million and $6.96 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00209561 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00555399 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

