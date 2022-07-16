Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in June

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

