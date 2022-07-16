Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 131.5% in June

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sekisui House Price Performance

OTCMKTS SKHSY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.01. 36,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

