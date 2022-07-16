Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.