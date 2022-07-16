Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sensata Technologies traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 1221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ST. Cowen dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.