Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 68.6% in June

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNSE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 19,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,833. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

