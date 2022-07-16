Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 4.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 38,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,427,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $532.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Senseonics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

