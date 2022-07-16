Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $8.50 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $306,360.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,040,885,317 coins and its circulating supply is 10,131,986,285 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

