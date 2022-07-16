SF Capital (SFCP) One Day Volume Hits $48.00

SF Capital (SFCP) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $22,693.08 and $48.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00050861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

