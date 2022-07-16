SHAKE (SHAKE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,296.00

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the dollar. SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051932 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.
SHAKE Profile
SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SHAKE
