Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 872,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 892,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.23. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $376,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

