Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Shares of Synectics stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.13 million and a PE ratio of -38.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.67).

Get Synectics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synectics

In other Synectics news, insider David Coghlan bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($46,622.26).

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.