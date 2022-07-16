Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Increases By 400.0%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

