Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Increases By 400.0%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
alstria office REIT Price Performance
Shares of ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.
About alstria office REIT
