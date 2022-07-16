Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Decreases By 45.8%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 19,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,847. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

