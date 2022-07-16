Short Interest in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Grows By 120.7%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 375,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,974,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NYSE BACA remained flat at $9.78 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

