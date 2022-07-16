Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Decreases By 49.5%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital

In other news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BRSP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

