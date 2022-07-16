Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 79.9%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CVVUF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 1,148,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.