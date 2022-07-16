Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 39.5%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
China Carbon Graphite Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI opened at $0.05 on Friday. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
