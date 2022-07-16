Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Drops By 49.9%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CING opened at $1.57 on Friday. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

About Cingulate

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.