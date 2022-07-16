Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Decreases By 52.3%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -17.92%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

