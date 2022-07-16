Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Drops By 59.0%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the June 15th total of 683,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSDF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 17,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSDF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

