Short Interest in Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Drops By 40.0%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLMY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.34) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.65) to GBX 1,160 ($13.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of DNLMY stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

