Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Declines By 77.7%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

