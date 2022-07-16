Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Drops By 63.2%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $2.67 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.65 ($12.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

