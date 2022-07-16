Short Interest in Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Declines By 75.8%

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Evolva Price Performance
ELVAF stock remained flat at 0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Evolva has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.10.
About Evolva
