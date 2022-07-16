Short Interest in Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Declines By 75.8%

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Evolva Price Performance

ELVAF stock remained flat at 0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Evolva has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.10.

Get Evolva alerts:

About Evolva

(Get Rating)

See Also

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature-made polyphenol that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.