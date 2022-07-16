Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Declines By 42.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of FNK opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

