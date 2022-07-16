Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Drops By 65.4%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

FSSI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 93,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,526. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSSI. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,685 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 280,496 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

