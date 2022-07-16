Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Increases By 283.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FUPBY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,962. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Fuchs Petrolub had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fuchs Petrolub will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs Petrolub Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fuchs Petrolub’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf lowered Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

