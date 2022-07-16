Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Increases By 102.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.67.

Geberit Stock Performance

Geberit stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

