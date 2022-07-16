Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Declines By 55.1%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MILN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 4,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,643. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.