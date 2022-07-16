Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 75.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Metals stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

