Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 75.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Grid Metals stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Grid Metals Company Profile
